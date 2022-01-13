The Dove personal care brand, for example, doesn’t use models in its advertising, as part of a mission to promote “self-esteem and positive body confidence.” This corporate attack on beauty stereotypes is impressive. At the same time, the thinking is that even if some consumers won’t pay more for such purpose-led brands, Unilever may nevertheless attract additional customers who prefer them to the rest of the shelf. Purpose then becomes a driver of sales, like quality or price.