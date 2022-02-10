Unilever did deliver its best annual sales growth for nine years, though the majority of this came from raising prices. It forecast that sales growth would accelerate further this year, expanding between 4.5% and 6.5%. That’s pretty punchy for a company that has long struggled to lift revenue despite having household brands and exposure to faster-growing emerging markets.

But this will come at the cost to profits. Unilever said its underlying operating margin would fall between 1.4 percentage points and 2.4 percentage points this year, to about 16% and 17%. As recently as December 2019, it was targeting an underlying operating margin of 20% by 2020.

This isn’t the margin reset that some investors and analysts had called for. It’s more of an accidental reset, driven by commodity costs. The company says it expects margins to recover most of this hit next year, with the remainder in 2024. But it hasn’t announced plans for a step-up in investment in its brands to turbocharge sales growth. The shares fell as much as 4%.

The level of commodity inflation is the highest in more than a decade — it cost the company 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in 2021, and this is expected to increase to abut 3.5 billion euros this year.

Even so, the hit to profits raises questions about Unilever’s pricing power. It’s worth noting that the amount of Dove moisturizer and Hourglass lipstick it sold in the final quarter was flat after Unilever raised prices by almost 5%. The amount of home-care products sold fell 3%.

After shareholders balked at the bid for GSK’s consumer health business, Jope also ruled out major acquisitions in the foreseeable future.

Given this hiatus and the uncertainty over its pricing power, Unilever should offload businesses that are struggling to connect with consumers. A break-up between personal care and food should be explored. Not only would a split elevate growth — food sales are generally a more sluggish category, even if they’re expanding right now — it would also provide greater management focus on each individual unit, which should help them better cope with the external factors like inflation.

With Peltz on the register, any strategy that leads to fewer nasty shocks for investors would be welcome.

