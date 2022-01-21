A better course of action would be to demerge or to sell the food and refreshment business entirely. On a simple sum-of-the-parts basis, Unilever’s beauty and home business could be worth around 123 billion euros ($140 billion). Its food unit on the other hand, which includes Magnum ice cream and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, could be worth about 53 billion euros. Even assuming 8-10 billion euros of value is lost from transaction fees and extra costs, the total gained from offloading food would still be ahead of Unilever’s current enterprise value of less than 140 billion euros. The idea is worth exploring.