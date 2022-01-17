The company has held talks with banks about how to finance a potential higher offer, Bloomberg News revealed on Sunday. It could justify a sweetener. The savings in consumer deals can be up to 10% of the acquired company’s sales. Here, that would imply a boost of around 1 billion pounds to Glaxo consumer healthcare operating profits of 2.7 billion pounds in 2025 (as forecast by analysts at UBS Group AG). After tax, that points to returns of nearly 6% after three years on the current offer price. Not stellar, but probably good enough in such a time frame. Juicing the offer would push the payback out a few more years — potentially a wait worth enduring for such a deal.