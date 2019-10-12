The moves came as UAW and General Motors continued contract talks on Saturday, a day after the union made a counterproposal to management. Both sides discussed the issues that include wages, job security and investment in U.S. plants.

Earlier in the week, the union and GM blamed each other for not making more progress toward an agreement on a new contract. GM CEO Mary Barra stepped into the talks Wednesday, asking the union to wrap up outstanding issues and respond to a company offer made on Monday.

The strike began on Sept. 16 and shut down GM’s factories in the U.S. Factories in Canada and Mexico were later forced to close due to a lack of parts.

The strike has passed the point where GM can make up lost production, according to auto industry analysts. Workers, meanwhile, have been depending on their strike pay rather than their full pay from GM of about $1,200 per week before deductions.

