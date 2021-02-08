Both sides have been negotiating for months over a plan to gradually bring back students in the roughly 340,000-student district, the nation’s third-largest. The issues included vaccinations, metrics to gauge school infections and accommodations for teachers who have a family member more susceptible to coronavirus.
Union officials argued the district’s plan, which includes air filters in classrooms and voluntary COVID-19 tests for teachers, didn’t go far enough. CPS officials have said opening schools is safe and that remote learning isn’t working for all students, including many Black and Latino students who make up the majority of the district.
The union had said that if CPS locked out teachers, as the district has done previously, they would picket. Such a move would have cut off virtual learning for all students.
