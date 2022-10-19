Union members approve new contract with UPS

ATLANTA — Aircraft maintenance workers at Georgia-based UPS approved a three-year contract that provides raises and pension improvements for more than 1,600 union members nationwide, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said.
With headquarters in metro Atlanta, the shipping company will increase pension contributions a half-percent to 13.5% beginning in November 2025, the statement said.
Local 2727 represents aircraft maintenance workers and other UPS aviation employees in 93 cities nationwide, the Teamsters said.