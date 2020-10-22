Revenue fell 11% to $4.92 billion, also shy of analyst expectations for $4.98 billion.
Shares of Union Pacific Corp. dipped almost 6% Thursday.
Volume fell 4% compared with last year, a significant improvement over the second quarter when volume plunged 20% as factories and businesses shut down with COVID-19 infections spreading in the U.S.
Union Pacific cut its expenses 12% to $2.89 billion during the quarter. Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said even though costs were down, the railroad’s results were hurt by some unusual expenses, including severance pay and higher state and local taxes. But he said things are looking up heading into the rest of the year.
Volume is up 4% so far in the fourth quarter, and Union Pacific expects that to end up in the low single-digit percentage range. Consumer demand remains strong and online shopping continues growing, which boosts shipments of containers of imported goods. Grain exports are improving thanks to strong demand from China.
The Omaha, Nebraska, railroad operates 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.
