NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Union Pacific Corp., up $12.10 to $150.75

The railroad named former Canadian National railroad executive Jim Vena as its chief operating officer.

AutoNation Inc., down $1.48 to $36.18

The auto retailer said sales will be difficult this year, and added that several top executives are leaving the company.

PG&E Corp., down $1.39 to $17.56

S&P Global Ratings slashed the utility’s credit rating to non-investment grade, or “junk,” status.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 51 cents to $64.99

Energy companies rose again as oil prices sustained their recent rally.

Illumina Inc., down $14.14 to $293.75

The genetic testing tools company’s annual profit and revenue forecasts fell short of analyst projections.

KLA-Tencor Corp., down $1.47 to $91.13

Chipmakers fell Tuesday after Korean chip and phone maker Samsung said demand is weakening.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc., down $3.62 to $336.07

Used car sellers and car parts companies fell after AutoNation’s statements about the auto market.

Helen of Troy Ltd., down $17.06 to $115.92

The personal and household products maker lowered its sales forecasts for the year.

