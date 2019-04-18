NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Alcoa Corp., down $1.06 to $26.66

Lower prices pushed the aluminum products maker to a first quarter loss and the results fell short of forecasts.

United Rentals Inc., up $10.24 to $136

The equipment rental company’s first quarter profit and revenue beat forecasts on gains across geographic regions.

Skechers USA Inc., down $3.68 to $31.60

The shoe company’s first quarter sales fell short of forecasts and it issued a weak revenue outlook for the year.

Union Pacific Corp., up $7.38 to $176.66

The railroad reported better-than-expected first quarter profit as higher prices mostly offset lower freight volume.

Sleep Number Corp., down $8.87 to $39.16

First quarter sales fell just shy of forecasts for the seller of beds and mattresses and it warned of cost pressures throughout 2019.

Snap-On Inc., up $10.23 to $168.07

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker’s first quarter profit beat forecasts and it reported growth in its U.S. franchise network.

Atlassian Corp., down $9.25 to $101.94

The software company’s fourth-quarter profit forecast fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Canopy Growth Corp., up $1.71 to $44.56

The cannabis company signed a deal giving it the right to buy Acreage Holdings Inc. if the U.S. government legalizes the drug.

