Revenue slid 7% to $5.52 billion, which also is short of projections.
The earnings report from Union Pacific Corp., based in Oklahoma, Nebraska, comes a day after the Florida railroad CSX reported falling profits and revenue as signs of a slowing global economy grow.
_____
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD