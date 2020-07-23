In the second quarter big freight users such as automakers were forced to close their factories for weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
As a result, Union Pacific’s freight revenue fell as pricing gains were offset by lower volumes and decreased revenue from fuel surcharges, the company said in a prepared statement.
“Our ability to be nimble and flexible in adjusting our resources to rapidly changing volumes, while providing a high-level service product demonstrates the strength of our service model,” CEO Lance Fritz said in the statement.
The Omaha, Nebraska, company’s shares rose slightly in pre-market trading to $179.67.
Union Pacific operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 Western states.
