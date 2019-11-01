Among the largest U.S. airlines, only Delta has non-union flight attendants. MIT researchers say Delta cabin crews earn less than counterparts at the other three biggest airlines, and Delta’s non-cockpit employees get less in pensions and benefits.

Delta pilots are represented by a union, but the Atlanta-based carrier has a far lower percentage of union workers than American, United or Southwest. The machinists’ union is trying to organize Delta mechanics.

Delta is the most profitable U.S. airline.

