A major union will try again to win the right to represent flight attendants at mostly non-union Delta Air Lines.

The Association of Flight Attendants announced Friday it will try to organize 25,000 workers at Delta. The union narrowly lost a 2010 election at Delta after failed organizing bids in 2002 and 2008.

Among the largest U.S. airlines, only Delta has non-union flight attendants. MIT researchers say Delta cabin crews earn less than counterparts at the other three biggest airlines, and Delta’s non-cockpit employees get less in pensions and benefits.

Delta pilots are represented by a union, but the Atlanta-based carrier has a far lower percentage of union workers than American, United or Southwest. The machinists’ union is trying to organize Delta mechanics.

Delta is the most profitable U.S. airline.

