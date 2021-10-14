United said it will also expand service from the U.S. to five major destinations in Europe -- Berlin, Munich, Rome, Milan and Dublin – and seek approval from foreign governments to resume seven routes to Europe and Asia that were suspended during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, United and other airlines are waiting for details on the planned easing of U.S. travel restrictions that have prohibited many foreigners including most Europeans from entering the country. Delta Air Lines officials said they expect details in the next few days on the early November easing.
Leisure travel within the U.S. has returned roughly to pre-pandemic levels, airline officials say, but lucrative business and international travel remain deeply depressed.