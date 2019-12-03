The decision is a setback for Boeing, which is also based in Chicago and is reeling from the grounding of its 737 Max jets after two deadly crashes.

United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella says the Max doesn’t have the range of the A321XLR and Boeing hasn’t decided whether to build a new mid-size plane.

He says United will use the Airbus jets mostly between the East Coast and Europe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD