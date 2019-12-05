United’s current chairman, Jane Garvey, will retire from the board in May. She will have served in the position for two years.

“With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader,” Munoz said in a statement.

Munoz led the company through a choppy period, and in 2017 gave up his bonus after the forcible removal of a ticketed passenger led to widespread criticism.

It had been rumored that Kirby was being considered for the top job at rival American Airlines, which has suffered a 15% decline in its shares this year.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., based in Chicago, are up 5% this year.

