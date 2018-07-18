NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

CSX Corp., up $4.56 to $69

The railroad’s profit surpassed Wall Street estimates as it continue to cut costs and improve its operations.

United Continental Holdings Inc., up $6.38 to $79

The airline said demand for tickets is strong, which is sending prices higher and helping cancel out higher fuel costs.

W.W. Grainger Inc., up $34.03 to $338.99

The maintenance supply company raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., up $10.03 to $200.44

Investors hoped Warren Buffett’s company will buy back more stock after it changed its rules on share repurchases.

Devon Energy Corp., down 33 cents to $43.75

Energy companies fell Wednesday as oil prices continued to decline.

Texas Instruments Inc., down 12 cents to $115.68

The chipmaker said CEO Brian Crutcher resigned after violating its conduct policy after less than two months on the job.

Energy Fuels Inc., up 3 cents to $2.34

U.S. uranium mining companies rose after Bloomberg News reported that the government may put tariffs on imported uranium.

Lennar Corp. down 38 cents to $55.17

Homebuilders fell after the Commerce Department said the pace of home construction dropped sharply in June.

