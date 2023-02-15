United Fire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 18 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $280.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $260.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $996.2 million.

