United Fire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 15, 2023 at 4:43 p.m. EST

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 18 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $280.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $260.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $996.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFCS

