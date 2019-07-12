CHICAGO — United Airlines now expects to cancel more than 8,000 flights through October because of the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max planes.

United said Friday that it is dropping its 14 Max jets from the schedule until Nov. 3 — about a month longer than previously planned.

The airline says that without the Max jets, it will cancel 40 to 45 flights a day this month, with that rate rising to about 95 canceled flights a day in October.

Regulators around the world grounded the Max in mid-March after the second of two deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing is working to fix flight-control software that appeared to play a role in the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, according to preliminary accident reports.

