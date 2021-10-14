Bank of America Corp., up $1.93 to $45.07.
The bank’s third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Commercial Metals Co., down $1.52 to $30.97.
The maker and recycler of steel and metal products reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Boeing Co., down $4.34 to $217.44.
The airplane maker is reportedly dealing with a new defect on its 787 Dreamliner.
Everest RE Group Ltd., up $11.68 to $277.87.
Investors were encouraged by the reinsurance company’s update on third-quarter catastrophe losses.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $3.51 to $50.77.
The largest U.S. drugstore chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Valero Energy Corp., up $1.03 to $79.17.
The energy company gained ground as oil prices rose.