The Minneapolis company on Tuesday said revenue was $60.35 billion, also topping projections.
UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings between 14.90 and $15 per share, which is 15 cents better than previous forecasts.
Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. closed down slightly on Monday.
