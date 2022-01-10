Another obvious incentive for Take-Two is that the merger should help make its results more predictable. Investors have lamented the lumpiness of the publisher’s revenue, which relies primarily on console titles that take many years to develop. For instance, there was an eight-year gap between the releases of 2010’s Red Dead Redemption and 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2. And gamers have been waiting eight years already for the next Grand Theft Auto game, with no date set for its release.