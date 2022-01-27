U.S. sanctions alone can create significant pain for Russia because of the power of the dollar, but multilateral punishments would be more effective. Europe is Russia’s top trade partner and the biggest consumer of Russian gas exports. Wider sectoral sanctions against Russian businesses, further limits on access to capital markets, and export controls on more advanced technology would have a damaging impact on Russia’s economy. European states can also do more to squeeze the elite that keeps Putin in power by enforcing anti-money-laundering and anti-corruption rules that are too often circumvented.