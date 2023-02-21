Univar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $71.6 million.
The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $545.3 million, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.48 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNVR