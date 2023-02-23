Universal Display: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EWING, N.J. — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.36. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $169 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $210.1 million, or $4.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $616.6 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $600 million.

