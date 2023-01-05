Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando's tourism hub

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world.
The current Sunrail route doesn’t have any stops at the airport or in Orlando’s tourism district.
The new line also will connect residents and visitors to Brightline, the privately run intercity rail line currently serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach for now. It is coming to Orlando International Airport later this year.
“We are one step closer to creating a multi-directional commuter rail system that benefits our entire region,” said John Sprouls, chief administrative officer at Universal Parks & Resorts.