Along with rides, shows, restaurants and exhibits, the resort features a pair of hotels. The project will complement Universal’s other two Asian parks in Japan and Singapore.
The Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Kung Fu Panda film franchises feature heavily, along with the Minions from the “Despicable Me” movies.
Beijing’s historic sites have long drawn tourists. The coronavirus pandemic curtailed a rapidly growing demand for domestic travel and tourism, but new cases of domestic transmission have been falling, feeding optimism in the tourism sector.