Placeholder while article actions load

This week marks the 22nd anniversary of a celebrated initial public offering: Egg, the internet bank funded by Prudential Plc, came to market at a valuation north of $2 billion. Less than a decade later, it was gone. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s easy to forget amid today’s fintech hype. But the stubbornly high customer acquisition costs coupled with marginally profitable operations that plagued Egg represent inescapable hurdles for the latest iteration of money-losing neobanks.

And yet that hasn’t stopped venture capitalists from throwing money at the sector. Last year alone, they funneled $125 billion into fintech startups. Granted, not all of them target the banking sector and there are some profitable finance niches, but if it’s the prospect of market-beating returns spurring them on, investors may be in for a rude surprise.

Advertisement

Nowhere is this more evident than in the quest to recreate consumer banking in digital form. Neobanks such as Chime, Dave and Varo in the US and Monzo in the UK have raised billions of dollars with the promise that they can do banking better. So far, none has turned a profit.

Take Varo Bank. Founded in 2015, it is currently staffed by “a lot of bankers who wanted to find a new way of banking and a lot of tech people who decide[d] banking could be an exciting challenge.” In contrast to many of its peers, Varo has a banking license, which enables it to “pursue growth and profitability at the same time,” its founder Colin Walsh said in September.

Yet although it has gained lots of customers – Varo has over 4 million depositors in the US – the bank continues to rack up losses. Last year, it lost $265 million and in the first quarter of 2022, another $84 million. It confronts two challenges. First, as the bank itself pitches prospective customers, “we don’t charge many fees.” Average revenue per account is just $24. Second, it costs a lot to attract customers. Last year, the bank spent $45 per new account on marketing.

Advertisement

That means customers have to stick around for a long time for the bank to earn a return on its marketing spend. Yet most of its earnings come from debit-card transactions, which are less sustainable than deposit-related revenue. As an indicator of customers’ relatively weak commitment to the franchise, they have parked just $83 per account in deposits there as at end March.

Similar challenges are apparent at other neobanks. In its most recent annual report, in July 2021, Monzo of the UK warned of “material uncertainties which may challenge our ability to continue as a going concern.” In order to conserve capital, the bank reined in its marketing spend, but the impact on growth has been noticeable. The number of net new current accounts peaked in the second half of 2019 at over 20,000 per quarter and has been falling since – in the final three months of 2021, it picked up just 3,000.

Part of the problem faced by Egg then and neobanks today is that the competition doesn’t stand still. One of the recent crop – Dave – was set up in 2017 to disrupt overdrafts in the US, “a pain point that drives more than $20 billion in annual revenue for banks.” By the end of 2021, 6 million customers had signed up for its service that eliminated overdraft fees. But then many banks stopped charging them, among them Ally, Capital One and Citi, leaving Dave exposed. Months after going public, Dave slashed revenue projections, from $377 million at the time it filed its listing particulars, to between $200 million and $230 million now.

Advertisement

Of course, established banks have vast resources. Bank of America Corp. spends $3.5 billion annually on what it calls “offensive tech investments” within an overall tech budget of $10 billion. However, perhaps more importantly, banks aren’t prone to the mood and priorities of venture capitalists. As market conditions deteriorate and neobanks’ cost of capital rises, the gap with incumbent banks may grow wider. At a conference last week, Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JP Morgan Chase & Co., was asked whether the nature of competition has changed in recent years with the rise of fintechs. “Well, I think in the recent months, it has come down a little bit,” he replied.

Neobank founders may wish they’d more closely studied the experience of Egg.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Amazon of Crypto Is Out There. So Is Pets.com: Jonathan Levin

Advertisement

• Jamie Dimon Has a ‘Winner Take All’ Vision: Paul J. Davies

• Robinhood Lost Millions of Merry Memestock Men: Lionel Laurent

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marc Rubinstein is a former hedge fund manager. He is author of the weekly finance newsletter Net Interest.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article