It’s a strategy the country used earlier in the pandemic under the Trump administration, with deals that gave companies cash up front to build up inventories of vaccines and antibodies. With these new oral treatments, Biden can follow the same playbook, only at a larger scale and with faster results. Data is due from key clinical trials of all three leading candidates in the next few months, and while failure could see money wasted, the potential rewards are worth the risk.
Compared to antibodies and vaccines, which are biologic products that are expensive to manufacture and can have burdensome storage or delivery requirements, these antivirals are refreshingly straightforward. Pills can be stamped out in large volumes using widely available equipment and dispensed through local pharmacies or clinics with no needles or freezers required. A course of Merck’s pill will cost the U.S. a third of what it has paid for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody therapy, if it proves successful. That’s even before accounting for the much higher cost of administering antibodies.
On the subject of antibodies, supplies remain inadequate in the U.S. and absent in many countries. As for vaccinations, as of Sept. 9, only 2% of people in low-income countries had received one dose. Fixing this is crucial, but supply chains are stretched, and additional capacity will take time to come on line. In that context, it’s crucial to also leverage the potential advantages of oral treatments. The continuing popularity of ivermectin, a drug for parasitic diseases that hasn’t shown firm evidence of efficacy, makes it clear that there’s substantial demand for a convenient option that really works.
The relative ease, speed, and economy of pill production could result — with sufficient investment and trial success — in enough timely doses for the entire world. The biggest benefit of expansive supply would come in low-income nations otherwise left behind. Millions will remain vulnerable for months to come as they wait for vaccines, making treatments a crucial protective bridge. And the value of an easily dispensed treatment that keeps people from getting severely ill is higher in places with weaker infrastructure. The key is to spend early, be ambitious, and focus on direct financing of global manufacturing capacity.
“This is a global tragedy,” Biden said at the vaccine summit. “And we’re not going to solve this crisis with half-measures and middle-of-the-road ambitions. We need to go big and do our part.”
He’s right. But he needs to think beyond the shot.
