In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, photo, press operator Robin Yeager looks over the registration of a newspaper in Youngstown, Ohio. The Youngstown paper announced in June it would cease publication Saturday, Aug. 31, because of financial struggles, but the paper will be printed by the Tribune Chronicle, which has bought The Vindicator name, subscriber list and website from owners of the Youngstown publication. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Vindicator delivered to subscribers Sunday will have the newspaper’s familiar masthead, but it won’t be the publication that has delivered news from Youngstown and Mahoning County for the past 150 years.

The paper will be printed by the Tribune Chronicle in neighboring Trumbull County, which has bought The Vindicator name, subscriber list and website from owners of the Youngstown publication, who announced in late June they would cease publication this Saturday because of continuing financial struggles.

The Tribune Chronicle is part of Ogden Newspapers chain. Tribune Chronicle publisher Charles Jarvis says the revamped Vindicator will be a “reasonable replacement.” for the Vindicator.

Vindicator owner Mark Brown calls the deal “bittersweet” but is glad readers will continue to have a daily newspaper focused on Mahoning County.

