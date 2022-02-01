Electronic Arts Inc., down $2.72 to $129.94.
The maker of “The Sims” and other video games named Chris Suh to replace Blake Jorgensen as chief financial officer.
Woodward Inc., down 81 cents to $109.46.
The maker of equipment for the defense and aerospace markets reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter financial results.
Gannett Co., up 44 cents to $5.30.
The owner of USA Today and other newspapers announced a $100 million stock buyback program.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 80 cents to $16.86.
The movie theater chain gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Catalent Inc., up $2.64 to $106.57.
The maker of drug delivery technologies reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Pitney Bowes Inc., down 95 cents to $5.21.
The postage equipment and software company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.