With this move, 92% of the U.S. population will be within five miles of a UPS Access Point location. Robin Hooker, UPS’s director of global product innovation, told the AP that the expanded locations will give shoppers more control of picking and sending packages, while small businesses benefit from increased customer traffic in their stores.
Jason Goldberg, chief commerce strategy officer of Publicis Communications, says rural areas are even more dependent on e-commerce as more retailers close stores in those areas.
“It’s important to continue to build out infrastructure,” he added.
Last year, UPS added 12,000 new package pickup locations inside CVS, Michaels and Advance Auto Parts stores.
