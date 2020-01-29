The Atlanta-based company said Wednesday it’s adding 1,500 pickup and drop-off locations at small businesses primarily located in rural cities and towns across the U.S by year-end. It’s through its Access Point program, where UPS pays local merchants a small fee to act as a package pickup location. The move will increase those locations to more than 22,000 this year. The initiative is part of an overall strategy by UPS to respond to the growth of online shopping and pressures for speedy delivery and returns.