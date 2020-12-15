Upon closing, Experience will change its name to Blade Urban Air Mobility. Its stock trading symbol will also change from “EXPC” to “BLDE.”
New York-based Blade currently provides short-flight air service, mostly in the Northeast United States and India. It plans to use the proceeds of the deal to expand its services and transition to electric-powered vehicles. Routes between airports in the New York metropolitan area and designated Manhattan heliports start at $195 per seat, and one-way ticket from for commuter flights between 60 and 100 miles go for between $595 and $795 per seat.
Experience Investment is a “special purpose acquisition company,” or SPAC, and a subsidiary of private equity firm KSL Capital Partners, which specializes in raising money for high-end travel and leisure businesses.
Citing Morgan Stanley Investment Research, the companies expect urban air transportation service to be a $125 billion market by 2025 and grow to $650 billion during the next decade.
Shares in Experience rose more than 6% in midday trading to $10.88.
