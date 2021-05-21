United Airlines also said it expects to resume service Friday night, with a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv. The airline has not yet announced the resumption of flights from Chicago or San Francisco. It halted flights from all three U.S. cities to Israel on May 12.
American Airlines said it plans to restart New York-Tel Aviv flights on Monday.
The truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas appeared to be holding Friday, after an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead, mostly Palestinians.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.