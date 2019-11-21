Some consumer groups argued that the joint venture will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. New York-based JetBlue Airways, which plans to begin flights to Europe in 2021, said U.S.-Europe service is dominated by three big airline alliances — it wanted the other carriers to give up takeoff and landing slots in London and Amsterdam.
The Transportation Department says it will protect competition.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD