Neeleman, 61, co-founded Morris Air, which was sold to Southwest Airlines in 1993. In 1998, he started New York-based JetBlue and served as its CEO until 2007, then left to found Brazilian airline Azul, where he remains chairman after stepping down as CEO in 2017.
A company filing in September reported that Neeleman owns 36% of Breeze and is its CEO.
Breeze plans to start service using 118-seat Embraer jets that it will lease from Azul and aircraft-leasing companies. Breeze said it has agreed to buy 60 Airbus 220-300 planes, which hold 130 to 160 passengers.
Breeze will be headquartered in Darien, Connecticut, while flight operations will be based in Salt Lake City. Maintenance work will be done in Islip, New York, and at an Embraer facility in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the filing.
