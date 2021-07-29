The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, fell to 2.10% from 2.12% last week.
In a fresh sign that the U.S. has enjoyed a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession, the government reported Thursday that the economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter. The total size of the economy has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level.
Another positive government report showed that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits slid last week, with jobless claims dropping by 24,000, to 400,000.