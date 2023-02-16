U.S. Cellular: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — United States Cellular Corp. (USM) on Thursday reported a loss of $28 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.17 billion.

