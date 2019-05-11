WASHINGTON — The U.S. and China have gone through rough patches before but U.S.-Chinese relations may be testing a new low.

The world’s two biggest economies are engaged in the bitterest trade war since the 1930s. President Donald Trump more than doubled import taxes on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods Friday — the same day that U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended their 11th round of trade talks without reaching an agreement.

After the Chinese left town, the U.S. announced plans to target the $300 billion in Chinese goods that don’t already face tariffs.

But the widening divide between Washington and Beijing goes beyond trade.

