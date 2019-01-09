Specialist Matthew Greiner works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for a fourth gain in a row. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

BEIJING — Most Asian markets have opened lower after China and the U.S. wrapped up trade talks without indicating if they made progress on resolving a dispute over Chinese technology policies that has the world’s two biggest economies embroiled in a bruising trade war.

The talks were the first face-to-face meetings since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to suspend tariff increases during negotiations.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce issued a statement Thursday saying there were “detailed exchanges” and would “maintain close contact” but gave no details.

A statement from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative didn’t characterize the tone of the talks or say what would happen next. It said U.S. negotiators would await “guidance on the next steps” after reporting back to Washington.

