This strong gain offset a $1.9 billion drop in the category that covers credit cards.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signs it can provide about the strength of consumer spending.
The economy has been slowing this year due to headwinds from a slowdown in global growth and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, both of which have harmed American manufacturers.
