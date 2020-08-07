In June, the category of borrowing that covers credit cards fell for a fourth month, dropping by $2.3 billion, or 2.8%. That was offset by an increase in the category that covers auto loans and student loans, which increased by $11.3 billion, or 4.3%.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signals it can send about consumers’ willingness to keep borrowing to support their spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.