By Associated PressAugust 28, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDTWASHINGTON — US consumer spending rose 1.9% in July, a slowdown from previous 2 months as pandemic still weighs on economy.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy