FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo shoppers walk through Dolphin Mall on Black Friday in Miami. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, the Conference Board releases its January index on U.S. consumer confidence. (Lynne Sladky, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month, tested by the partial government shutdown and roiling financial markets. Still, consumer spirits remains robust by historic standards.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 120.2 in January, down from 126.6 in December.

The index measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both declined in January.

