Stocks began a volatile week by falling on concerns that the United States could breach its debt limit and that high inflation could persist. Equities then rebounded as lawmakers reached an agreement to raise the debt ceiling through early December and as some energy prices retreated. The non-farm payrolls report Friday showed fewer-than-expected job gains in September while revising the prior months’ figures upward; stocks closed slightly lower that day.
“We’ve really had a seesaw-type week,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “We’ve had down and up days alternating, depending on what’s happening in Washington.”
Swings in the S&P 500 topped 1 percent for six straight sessions through Thursday, the longest run of volatility in six months. The energy sector of the benchmark led gains in the week, climbing 5 percent. Phillips 66 shares rose the most in the five-day period, at 13.2 percent, and Marathon Oil Corp. was the runner up, adding 12.9 percent.
Investors will be keeping an eye on consumer and producer price indexes that will be reported Wednesday and Thursday for signs on how persistent high inflation will be. On Wednesday, minutes from the September meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee may reveal more behind the decision to potentially start scaling back asset purchases soon.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Oct. 12. They yielded 0.46 percent and 0.56 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also sell four-week and eight-week bills on Oct. 14.
— Bloomberg News