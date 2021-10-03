To say that Trump’s effort to reverse the election results was doomed to failure isn’t revisionism. It’s what his opponents were rightly saying through much of the period between the election and the end of his term, even though everyone knew full well that Trump wanted to challenge Biden’s electors. The Washington Post’s editors noted on Dec. 15 that it was a “last-chance strategy” of “some Trump dead-enders in the House.” They would eventually be joined by a handful of senators. The editors of the New York Times, who cannot reasonably be held to have been complacent about the threats posed by Trump during the last few years, wrote on Jan. 5 that they were sure that Trump would fail in his bid to hold power.