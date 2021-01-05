By Associated PressJan. 5, 2021 at 3:11 p.m. UTCWASHINGTON — US factories grew at a faster pace in December with a manufacturing gauge rising to reading of 60.7, up from 57.5.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy