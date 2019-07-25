In this July 11, 2019, photo Weber grills are displayed at the Home Depot store in Londonderry, N.H. On Thursday, July 25, the Commerce Department releases its June report on durable goods. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for large manufactured goods rose last month after sharp declines the previous two months, propelled by demand for commercial aircraft and cars. A category that tracks business investment had its biggest increase in four months.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — rose 2%, after a 2.3% decline in May and an even bigger 2.8% drop in April.

A category that serves as a proxy for business investment rose 1.9%, its best showing since February.

Aircraft orders, typically a volatile category, jumped about 75%, after falling more than 50% in May and almost 40% in April. Orders for cars and auto parts increased 3.1%, its biggest increase since July of 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.