A comprehensive back-to-basics overhaul of Washington’s budget process is undoubtedly called for. The goals would be simple enough: Explain exactly what new spending is meant to achieve; ensure that value for taxpayer dollars will be maximized; be clear about how new commitments will be paid for; judge the long-term implications for public debt and the economy; and do all this transparently. Over the years, reformers have proposed numerous schemes with such basic principles in mind, and none have gained traction. Members of Congress would find such disciplines inconvenient, and they face no great pressure to change. For the moment, they prefer to fight about other things.