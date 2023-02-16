US Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. — ROSEMONT, Ill. — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $93 million.
The company posted revenue of $8.52 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.58 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $265 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.06 billion.
US Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share.
